Russia conducts over 21.5 mln COVID-19 tests

"More than 21.5 mln tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported.



Over the past day 202,000 tests were carried out, TASS reported.



On July 2, the sanitary watchdog reported that the number of conducted tests exceeded 20 mln.



According to the watchdog, some 272,814 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected coronavirus infection.