Probe finds no sabotage in Turkish factory blast

The blast in Turkey's Sakarya at a fireworks factory last Friday that killed six people was not the result of sabotage or an attack, authorities announced.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and detained three people, including the factory manager and two foremen.

Officials took samples from the blast site and investigated them at a criminal investigation laboratory of Gendarme General Command in Ankara. There was not any trace of explosives or any other material that would accelerate the fire, according to the investigation. Initial findings show the blast was "an accident."

The Interior Ministry had assigned a team of inspectors to the case, and a probe is still underway, Daily Sabah reported.