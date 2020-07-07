Dubai reopens to international tourism

Dubai today opened its borders to tourists and business visitors for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak.



The emirate will be following the guidance from the World Health Organisation in order to keep cases of the virus down to a minimum.



Ahead of landing in Dubai, visitors must take a PCR test up to four days prior to their date of travel, or if this has not been done, a PCR test will be carried out upon arrival at Dubai airports.



In addition to this, tourists are encouraged to check travel advisories from their home countries for guidance on outbound trips and to ensure the safety of all, Breaking Travel News reported.