Russia documents 6,368 COVID-19cases in past 24 hours

Russia has documented 6,368 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the daily increase rate reaching a record low of 0.9%, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.



In the past week, the increase rate has not surpassed 1%. In the past 12 days, under 7,000 cases of infection have been reported daily. The total number of those infected in Russia has reached 694,230.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,551 in the past 24 hours, TASS reported.



Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus grew by 198 in the past day to 10,494.