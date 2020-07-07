Aide to Roscosmos CEO detained on treason charges

Ivan Safronov, Russia’s Roscosmos CEO advisor on informational policy was arrested Tuesday over suspicion of treason, the state corporation said, adding that Safronov’s apprehension is not connected to his current occupation.

"Roscosmos press service announces that the investigative agencies conducted apprehension of the Roscosmos CEO advisor Safronov today," TASS cited the state corporation as saying.

Roscosmos disclosed that Safronov was charged with treason.

"Investigation is underway," the press service said, adding that the corporation fully cooperates with the investigation.

Safronov was born in Moscow in 1990. In 2010, he graduated from the High School of Economics as a journalist. Between 2010 and 2020, he worked in the Kommersant daily and briefly - in Vedomosti, covering military and military-technical cooperation, the military-industrial complex and space industry. In May, Safronov was appointed the Roscosmos CEO advisor on informational policy.