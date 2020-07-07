Georgia reports 5 newCOVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported five new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 958.



All of the five new cases are imported- three are truck drivers and the remaining two are Georgian citizens who have returned from Armenia.



As of today 105 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, 838 of the 958 patients have recovered, while 15 others have died, Agenda.ge reported.



Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus at the end of February 2020. Since then more than 125,000 people have been tested for the virus.



All individuals entering the country will still have to spend two-weeks in quarantine.