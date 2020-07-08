Turkey says 6 killed in bomb attack near Syria border

A bomb attack by the Kurdish YPG militia killed 6 people and wounded 11 on Tuesday in the northeastern Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the Turkish border, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.



The Arab town, from which Turkish-backed forces last October pushed out the YPG militia in a major campaign spearheaded by the Turkish army, has seen a series of car blasts that have killed dozens of civilians.



The attack was carried out with a car bomb and wounded civilians were treated in hospitals on both sides of the border, according to a statement by the governor's office in Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa.



The governor's office said 17 people were wounded in the attack, Reuters reported.