COVID-19 death toll in Moscow reaches 4,000

Twenty-eight more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,000, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said.



"Twenty-eight coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,027.



As of July 7, more than 226,200 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow. More than 159,700 patients have recovered, TASS reported.



To date, 694,230 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 463,880 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.