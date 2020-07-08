Biden says he will keep U.S. in WHO if elected president

White House hopeful Joe Biden said he will immediately reverse U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States from the World Health Organization if elected.

"Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the @WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage," the presumptive Democratic candidate wrote on Twitter.

Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said that the U.S. has notified the United Nations about its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) from July 6, 2021.