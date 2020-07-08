Georgia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported five new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 963.



Four of the five new cases are imported (three are truck drivers), while the remaining one had contact with an infected individual inside the country.



As of today 107 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, 841 of the 963 patients have recovered, while 15 others have died, Agenda.ge reported.



Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 125,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus.