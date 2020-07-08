More than 1% of Armenia have COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 535 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 349 a day earlier, the republic’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.



"In the past twenty-four hours, 535 new coronavirus cases were identified and 520 patients recovered from the illness. To date, 17,427 patients have recovered while the total number of the infected stands at 29,820," the ministry said in a statement.



Eighteen patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 521 since the start of the pandemic in the republic. Yerevan hospitals conducted over 2,000 COVID-19 tests in the past twenty-four hours, the latest data indicate.



The Armenian population equals 2.9 million people, which means that the coronavirus infection has been identified among about 1% of the republic’s residents since the start of the pandemic in the country. Over this time, more than 127,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Armenia and over 23% of them have been positive, TASS reported.



The situation with the coronavirus outbreak remains tense in Armenia. The authorities are emphasizing that the basic problem is that Armenian citizens do not fully realize that they are massively breaching anti-epidemic requirements.



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan numerously urged citizens to comply with anti-epidemic requirements and personally went out into the streets several times to give out face masks to passers-by. Pashinyan announced on Monday that the government would extend the emergency regime in effect since March by another month from July 14, if the situation did not change for the better.