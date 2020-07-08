Breaching Russia’s territorial integrity to be punishable

Violation of Russia’s territorial integrity could be punishable by between six and ten years in prison, according to a draft law submitted to the government, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov said on Wednesday.



The bill was drawn up in order to confirm new provisions of the Russian Constitution, which outlaw any steps aimed at the alienation of Russian territories. The document was submitted to the government for approval to be later considered by the lower house of parliament, the State Duma.



"Since the Constitution confirms a direct ban on the alienation of parts of Russian territory or carrying out any other steps aimed at violating territorial integrity, there is a proposal to add new article 280.2 to the Russian Criminal Code, "Violation of Russia’s territorial integrity." The proposed penalty is a prison term of between six and ten years," Krasheninnikov was quoted by the cabinet’s press service as saying.



The lawmaker noted that "amid the events happening in the world and the existing global threats" it is vital to ensure inviolability of Russian state borders, TASS reported.

"The amendments to the key law confirm the principle of protecting Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The proposed bills will ensure the implementation of new constitutional provisions, as well as justifiably and proportionately distinguish administrative and criminal liability for public calls for carrying out actions aimed at violating our country’s territorial integrity," Krasheninnikov stressed.

Calls for breaching Russia's territorial integrity may be punished by a fine of up to 300,000 rubles ($4,128).