State Museum of Oriental Art hosts series of exhibitions ‘Artists in Evacuation’

Tomorrow, an exhibition by Amshey Nuremberg, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, opens at the State Museum of Oriental Art

The exhibition features more than 50 works by the artist - graphics, paintings, drawings and sketches from notebooks.

The exposition continues the series of exhibitions ‘Artists in Evacuation’ held at the State Museum of Oriental Art. On July 4, the museum presented ‘The homeland gave us a refuge’ exhibition from the same series.