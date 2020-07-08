Kremlin spokesman highlights efforts to prevent violations of law on state secrets

The work of the Kremlin pool of journalists is organized in a way to prevent violations of the law on state secrets, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the case of national space agency advisor Ivan Safronov, who used to be part of the pool and has recently been detained on suspicion of high treason, TASS reports.

"As for the presidential pool, the work is organized in a way to prevent violations of the law on state secrets," he noted.

When asked if the case raised questions as to the agencies that checked reporters before including them in the Kremlin pool, Peskov said that "the relevant agencies do their job properly."

The spokesman admitted that if a journalist of the Kremlin pool is recruited by foreign intelligence, he may have an opportunity to collect data. "If he [a journalist] is recruited by NATO special services, of course this cannot be ruled out," Peskov said answering a question if a journalist of the Kremlin pool could obtain sensitive information, talk to high-ranking officials, make certain conclusions and hand them over to special services.

"Actually, we contacted with [Ivan] Safronov as a very talented journalist and we highly appreciate his journalistic talent," Peskov said.

However, the Kremlin spokesman noted: "You and I don’t know those accusations voiced against him," adding that the court had familiarized itself with these accusations and would consider them.

He pointed out that a court ruling in Safronov’s case was yet to be made.