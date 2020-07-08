UK to nominate Liam Fox to lead World Trade Organization

The UK government has confirmed it will nominate former cabinet minister Liam Fox as its candidate to lead the World Trade Organization, BBC reports.

The body is searching for a new director-general to replace Brazilian Roberto Azevedo at the end of August.

Boris Johnson said Mr Fox was a "passionate advocate of multilateralism" with "detailed knowledge" of global trading.

Six other countries have confirmed they will put forward a nominee so far.

Mr Fox, a Conservative MP since 1992, was an ardent backer of the UK's exit from the EU.

He said he was "honoured" to be nominated, adding: "I believe that if we want to keep the WTO relevant and vibrant our task is clear: Update, strengthen and reform.

"We must ensure that global trade works for everyone."