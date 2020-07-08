UK official coronavirus death toll up by 126 in lowest Wednesday rise in lockdown

The UK coronavirus death toll has increased by 126, the latest official figures released today show, Mirror.co.uk reports.

This is the lowest daily reported death toll on a Wednesday since lockdown began, and 29 down on yesterday's total of 155.

The official death toll across all settings is now at 44,517 in the latest figures from the Department of Health today. This includes hospitals, care homes and the community.

There has been a further 630 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours and a total of 286,979 cases of coronavirus in the UK as of today. This is a slight increase from the 581 reported yesterday.

Last Wednesday's death toll across all settings was 176 and the Wednesday before that was 154, suggesting the midweek death tolls remain stubbornly stable, after Monday saw the second lowest daily toll since lockdown began, with just 16 reported.