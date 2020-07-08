Moscow reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths
The total number of patients who died from coronavirus in Moscow rose by 32 in the past 24 hours to reach 4,059, Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said.
"In Moscow, 32 patients died with confirmed pneumonia diagnosis and positive coronavirus tests," TASS cited the crisis center as saying.
The crisis center underlined that people should seek professional medical help when first flu-like symptoms appear and not engage in self-treatment.
Vestnik Kavkaza
