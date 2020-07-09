Vaccination in Russia to be personal choice

Every Russian citizen would decide for themselves whether they want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"On the whole, vaccination in our country can only be carried out with the citizens’ consent. We see that the interest in a vaccine is rather high," he said.

People have understood the importance of vaccination, and I would like to note that in this period, the number of vaccination supporters has risen," TASS cited Murashko as saying.

He noted that Russia is currently developing 17 potential vaccines against COVID-19.