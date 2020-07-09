Russia's Avifavir COVID-19 drug to be presented in Latin America

The Russian embassy in Guatemala together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund will hold a presentation of the Avifavir medication against COVID-19 for Latin America and the Caribbean on 10 July, the embassy said.



"To develop the issue of the fight against coronavirus, the embassy together with Kromis, KhimRar and the RDIF, which launched the Avifavir drug against coronavirus in the Russian market, is organizing its presentation for Latin America and the Caribbean. Representatives of all supranational parliaments of the region, specialized agencies, and committees are invited to participate in the conference", the embassy said.



According to the embassy, about 800 people have been registered to attend so far. Such countries as Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia, as well as the Central American Parliament, the Andean Parliament, the Latin American Parliament, the Mercosur Parliament, are expected to be represented, Sputnik reported.



Earlier this week, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade received requests for the supply of Avifavir from the Commonwealth of Independent States member countries, Latin American, European, and Southeast Asian countries.



Avifavir, the first Russian drug against COVID-19, was approved by the country's Health Ministry in late May. It has proven 90 percent effective in treating the coronavirus disease during trials.