Over 22 mln coronavirus tests conducted in Russia

"More than 22 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia," the statement reads. As many as 288,000 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.



According to the watchdog, 276,200 people remain under medical observation over the coronavirus, TASS reported.