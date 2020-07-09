Over 40,000 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow Region
Doctors in the Moscow Region cured 372 coronavirus patients in the past day, the regional anti-coronavirus crisis center said.
"In the Moscow Region another 372 people have completed treatment for the coronavirus. Doctors in the Moscow Region have cured a total of 39,922 patients," TASS cited the statement as saying.
The number of patients who are currently receiving treatment for the coronavirus declined is less than 19,000.
Vestnik Kavkaza
