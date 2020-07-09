Armenia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000 mark

Armenia has confirmed 526 COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 30,346, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



A total of 11,641 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment, Sputnik Armenia reported.



Fourteen patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 535 since the start of the pandemic in the republic. Another 170 patients tested positive for COVID-19 died, but the cause of death was another disease.

Armenian hospitals conducted over 129,000 COVID-19 tests.

Yesterday it was reported that the coronavirus infection has been identified among about 1% of the republic’s residents since the start of the pandemic in the country.



Armenia extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until July 13.