Kazakhstan declares July 13 day of mourning for Covid-19 victims

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared July 13 a day of national mourning for people who died of Covid-19.

"I offer condolences to families of those who died. This is a tragedy for all of us. I decided to declare July 13 as the national day of mourning of the citizens of Kazakhstan who became victims of the pandemic. I am convinced each of us will pay tribute to those who passed away," AKIpress cited Tokayev as saying.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan amounted to 51,059 cases.



The death toll from coronavirus infection reached 280 in Kazakhstan.