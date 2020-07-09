Georgia reports 5 new coronavirus cases

Georgia has reported five new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 968.



As of today 109 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia, 844 of the 968 patients have recovered, while 15 others have died.



Four of the five new cases are imported (truck drivers), while the remaining one tested positive for the coronavirus inside the country. The individual was under quarantine, Agenda.ge reported.



Georgia has decided to open borders unconditionally for Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia starting August.



All five countries have also opened borders for Georgia. In addition, Georgia is on a list of countries to enter the European Union as of July 1.