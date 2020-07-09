Turkish rescuers find wreck of missing migrant boat in Lake Van

Turkish rescue teams on Wednesday found the wreck of a missing illegal migrant boat in Lake Van in eastern Turkey, authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The location of the boat, which sank "while carrying illegal irregular migrants" in Lake Van, was determined by the Specialized Underwater Search and Rescue Team of the Navy that participated in the search and rescue mission.

It was discovered 106.5 meters deep under the water, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said in a written statement.

The efforts continue to recover the wreckage and bodies that may be inside the boat, Van governorate said in a written statement.

The boat was reported missing in the lake which is close to the border with Iran late last month. The search was underway for the past 10 days both in air and in sea, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

And 11 people have been arrested for the incident over human smuggling charges.