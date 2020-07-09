Bulgaria tightens coronavirus restrictions

Bulgarian Health Minister Kiril Ananiev announced here on Thursday the relaunch of certain anti-epidemic measures after the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 240 in the last 24 hours, Xinhua reports.

The measures, which will take effect at midnight, include the closure of indoor discos, piano bars and nightclubs, Ananiev said at a press conference.

Indoor and outdoor group events with more than 30 participants will also not be allowed, Ananiev said. Furthermore, all sports events must be held without spectators, he said.

These measures would be sufficient to stop the upward trend of COVID-19 cases, Ananiev said.

"We expect concrete results in a week at the earliest," he said.

Bulgaria implemented nationwide state of emergency measures on March 13 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, which included the closure of bars, restaurants, sports facilities, schools and universities, and the suspension of mass events.

However, many of the measures were lifted a few weeks ago "in order to allow Bulgarian citizens to return to a normal way of life and to get used to the fact that we have to live with the presence of the coronavirus," Ananiev said.