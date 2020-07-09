Putin praises organization of nationwide vote on constitutional amendments

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised preparation and organization and of the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments, TASS reports.

"This year, the situation was special [due to the coronavirus pandemic]; of course, I closely watched at how the work was organized. And it was organized with high quality, in a modern way; it provided options for the people to say their word on the constitutional amendments," the head of state said during his meeting with the Central Electoral Commission head Ella Pamfilova, which happened in a video conference format.

"Everything was set up in the most democratic way and, as far as I understand, with the minial number of irregularities," Putin underscored.