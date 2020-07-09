Seoul mayor found dead, suicide suspected

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead on Friday, according to police, in what appears to be one of the country’s highest-profile suicides in recent history, The Korea Herald reports.

The body of Park, 64, was found at Mount Bukak, hours after he was reported missing.

The exact cause of his death remained under investigation.

Park’s daughter filed a police report at 5:17 p.m. that he “had left home four to five hours ago after leaving words like a will, with his phone currently off.”

More than 770 police officers, firetrucks and an ambulance were mobilized to track the whereabouts of Park, searching areas around his home and nearby the temple Gilsangsa in Seongbuk-dong in Seoul, where his cellphone signal was last detected.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the mayor did not come to work Thursday due to health reasons.

In a text message to reporters in the morning, the city government said all events and meetings that Park had been set to attend Thursday were called off for “unavoidable reasons.”

On Wednesday, Park made a public appearance while holding a press conference on the city’s “Green New Deal” that intends to cut carbon dioxide emissions while creating jobs.

According to local news reports, Park was recently facing allegations of sexual harassment.