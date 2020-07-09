Belarusian president points to unprecedented pressure

Belarus is facing unprecedented information pressure for the first time in its independent history, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko said at Thursday’s event dedicated to Independence Day.



"For the first time in our independent history, we have found ourselves under unprecedented information pressure," he pointed out.

"People’s safety and national sovereignty are at stake," Lukashenko said, adding: "I would like to point it out unequivocally: in a month’s time, we will determine our country’s future."



According to the Belarusian president, a violent struggle for territories, resources, markets and influence goes on in the world. "Today, like never before, we need to hold the past, present and future in our own hands. We need to preserve the country’s sovereignty," TASS cited Lukashensko as saying.

Belarus will hold a presidential election on August 9.