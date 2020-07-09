Bogdanov and Iranian Ambassador discuss Palestine and Libya

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov received Ambassador of ran to Russia Kazem Jalali in Moscow at the latter’s request, according to the statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.



The officials had an in-depth discussion of topical issues on the regional agenda, with a focus on the prospects for resolving the Palestine problem based on the principles of international law and the search for a solution to the military and political conflict in Libya in the interests of ensuring the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of that state.