Kazakhstan reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan confirmed 1,726 new COVID-19 cases and the total case tally reached 54,747, the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 wrote on Telegram.



"In the past day, 1,726 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Kazakhstan. Of them 936 without any clinical implications," the statement said.



The total number of recoveries reached 31,2. The death toll from the coronavirus in Kazakhstan has climbed to 264.



Kazakhstan introduced a state of emergency over the spread of COVID-19 on March 16 until May 11, but quarantine measures in various regions of the republic are still in place. Amid the worsening epidemiological situation the authorities decided to impose additional restrictions since July 5 for 14 days, which could be extended or tightened.