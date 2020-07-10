Georgia reports another 5 COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported five new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 973.



Three of the five new cases are imported (truck drivers), one tested positive for the coronavirus in quarantine, while the remaining one does not know how he contracted the virus.



As of today 112 people remain infected with the coronavirus in Georgia, 846 of the 973 patients have recovered, while 15 others have died, Agenda.ge reported.



28 Georgian soldiers have been transported from Afghanistan earlier today as they tested positive for the coronavirus. The health condition of the soldiers, who are undergoing treatment in Gori hospital of central Georgia, is stable.



Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 134,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus.



Georgia has decided to open borders unconditionally for Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia starting August. All five countries have also opened borders for Georgia.