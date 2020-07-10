WHO says Russia may reimpose restrictions over COVID

Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia Melita Vujnovic believes it is likely that non-compliance with the rules of social distance by citizens will lead to the reintroduction of restrictive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



She emphasized that this likelihood would continue until a vaccine against coronavirus or drugs for its treatment appear. Vujnovic urged to be ready for imposing restrictions, as has already happened in several countries, RIA Novosti reported.



If the physical distance is not respected, if cases start to grow, there will be no other way, she added.



As of July 9, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia has reached 707,301. For the entire period of the pandemic, 481,316 residents of Russia have recovered from the coronavirus, 10,843 people died from the infection, 4,087 of them accounted for Moscow.