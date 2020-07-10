China says U.S. sanctions seriously damage relations, promises measures

China said on Friday it will impose reciprocal measures in response to U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority.

"The U.S. actions seriously interfere in China's internal affairs, seriously violate the basic norms of international relations, and seriously damage China-US relations," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a briefing.

"In response to the wrong actions of the U.S., China has decided to impose reciprocal measures against the relevant US institutions and individuals who behave badly on Xinjiang-related issues," NDTV cited Zhao as saying.