Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 hours

In Russia, the number of COVID-19 infections grew over a day by 6,635 to a total of 713,936, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.



According to the crisis center, the daily growth of this indicator has not exceeded 0.9% for the past four days.



Russia’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 174 in the past 24 hours compared to 176 deaths a day earlier bringing total fatalities to 11,017, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.



According to the crisis center, COVID-19 fatalities account for 1.54% of all infected individuals in Russia, TASS reported.



Meanwhile, Russia has documented 7,752 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the total number of the recovered in the country reaching 489,068, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed.



According to the crisis center, the share of those recovered reaches 68.5% of the total number of those infected in Russia.