Russia not optimistic over New START treaty extension

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said he was not optimistic that the New START nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States would be extended.



Lavrov said the risks of nuclear confrontation have seriously increased recently and that Moscow was prepared to discuss control over new weapons systems with Washington, RIA Novosti reported.



The New START treaty took effect in 2011 for a period of ten years, unless it is replaced by a new agreement before 2021. Also, it can be prolonged for five years (up to 2026) by mutual consent.