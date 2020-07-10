France's coronavirus-linked deaths top 30,000

With 25 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, coronavirus-related fatalities in France rose to 30,004, while the number of patients hospitalized or admitted to intensive care units continued to fall, official data showed on Friday, Xinhua reports.

Currently, 7,062 people are hospitalized with coronavirus infection, 115 fewer than the number on Thursday. The number of patients in intensive care went down by 12 to 496, continuing a long-running decline, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 170,752 people have caught the coronavirus to date, including 658 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours. The number of patients who have recovered stood at 78,388, a single-day increase of 218.

In its weekly report published on Thursday, the country's Health Public Agency warned that the virus "tends to increase in France mainland."

It noted that the number of positive cases rose and the virus' reproduction rate, known as the "R0" rate, was above 1 compared with 0.6 in recent weeks.

"The increase remains moderate to date," the agency said, stressing that the utmost vigilance was necessary to avoid any resurgence of the epidemic, notably via strict respect of barrier gestures and social distancing during summer holidays, which "likely encourages risky behaviour."