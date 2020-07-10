As Israel imposes lockdowns, 1,504 new cases reported in past 24 hours

The Health Ministry on Friday evening reported 1,504 new cases over the past 24 hours in Israel as lockdowns came into effect in neighborhoods in five towns and cities hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the ministry, the number included 840 infections since midnight, with two people dying in that period bringing the overall death toll to 351.

There are currently 130 patients in serious condition, including 42 on ventilators. Another 91 people were in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. The total number of active infections was 16,739 and total cases were at 36,266.

Lockdowns came into effect at 1 p.m. on Friday in neighborhoods in five towns and cities, a day after cabinet ministers approved the measure as the number of new cases in Israel continued to surge.

Parts of Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Lod, Ramle and Kiryat Malachi became “restricted zones” for seven days. The restrictions will be lifted at 8 a.m. on July 17.