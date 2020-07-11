Russian anti-doping chief rejects social media corruption allegation

The head of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA on Friday rejected allegations made on social media that he had misappropriated the agency's funds, calling the claims an attempt at undermining the fight against doping in the country, CNA reports.

Yuri Ganus said that allegations made on Thursday on a Telegram channel that he could face prosecution for alleged corruption were a "pack of lies."

"This is a complete lie that is not based on fact," Ganus told a news conference. "The goal of those who ordered this article... was exclusively to discredit RUSADA. They do not like the independence of our agency, they do not like our active position."

Ganus did not name who he thought might be behind the allegations, which Reuters could not independently verify.