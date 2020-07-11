Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus cases

The number of people infected with coronavirus increased in Russia by 6,611 over the day, the total number of infected reached 720,547 the operational headquarters to combat the spread of new coronavirus infection reported on Saturday, TASS reports.

According to the data, daily growth did not exceed 0.9% in five days.

The lowest growth rates per day were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous District (0%), Chukotka Autonomous District (0%), Moscow (0.3%), Moscow region (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.4%), Chechnya (0.4%), Kaliningrad region (0.5%). In particular, new 678 cases were detected in Moscow, 296 - in St. Petersburg, 280 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 268 - in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, 228 - in the Altai Territory.

Currently, 211,896 patients with coronavirus are continuing treatment in Russia.