Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 255,117 with 2,397 new cases

Iran reported 2,397 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases to 255,117 on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing official IRNA news agency.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily update on Saturday that out of the new cases overnight, 1,739 have been hospitalized.

Since Friday, 188 people have died from the disease, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 12,653.

So far, 217,666 have recovered and 3,338 remain in critical condition, said Lari.

According to the health spokeswoman, 1,947,114 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran.

The Iranian health official said that 16 provinces are still in high-risk or alert condition over the virus resurgence.