Georgia reports 8 new cases of coronavirus, 5 recoveries

8 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Georgia during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 981, InterPressNews reports citing stopcov.ge.

As for the recoveries, their number has increased by 5, reaching 851.

4851 people are under a 14-day mandatory quarantine while 231 are under observation in hospitals. 15 people have died of the virus in the country. 31 citizens of Georgia have been transported to the country from abroad for treatment.