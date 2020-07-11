Yerevan firefighters extinguish city’s largest dump

For the third day, Yerevan firefighters are extinguishing fire at the largest dump in the outskirts of Nubarashen, the press service of Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported today.

"Fire brigades of the rescue service department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Yerevan, the task force for rescue operations with four water carriers and six units of special equipment are working on the cite,” RIA Novosti news agency informs.

Garbage burns on an area of ​​four hectares at the dump. Firefighters have already used about 314 tons of water, the press service reports.