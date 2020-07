Starting tomorrow, July 12, the Comet hydrofoil ship will deliver passengers from Sevastopol to Yalta and back. The voyages canceled earlier this week due to technical issues are resumed, the operator informed.

“On July 12, Comet resumes running the Sevastopol-Yalta-Sevastopol route,” Morskiye Skorostnyie Passajirskiye Perevozki company informed, Interfax reports.