Marina Lagutina on Vesti.FM: Russia's current migration policy will be relevant in the post-pandemic era

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia needs migrants in the post-pandemic period. It is balanced and studied carefully decision, the analyst of Vestnik Kavkaza, Marina Lagutina said in the National Question program on Vesti FM.

“In his speech, Vladimir Putin clearly outlined his position stating that Russian migrants are needed, especially in the post-pandemic era. It is not just a loud statement, but studied carefully and balanced decision. Since before the introduction of the self-isolation regime in the country, proposals had been worked out to improve migration legislation that will enhance the quality of labor resources coming to Russia and more effectively regulate their number,” the expert said. She added that Putin, inviting foreigners to work in the country, understands the regulation mechanism of this process. The influx of labor from abroad is not dangerous for Russian citizens.

The expert recalled the prerequisites for this speech by the president. The decree "On the Concept of State Migration Policy of the Russian Federation for 2019–2025" was signed on October 31, 2018, it updated the goals, objectives and directions of migration policy. If the 2012 concept emphasizes that very little is done to attract compatriots and foreigners, the new concept focuses on improving legislation and marks a positive influence on the influx of migrants and internal migration. The purpose of the concept is to make the rules of migration as simple and clear as possible.

"A working group was formed in March 2019 to implement the Concept. Its leader became the head of the Presidential Office for the Constitutional Rights of Citizens Maxim Travnikov. So far, 11 meetings of the working group have been held. Its work has resulted in a number of proposals for improving migration legislation that was reflected in a key document - the list of instructions on the implementation of the concept of migration policy, signed by the president at the beginning of March this year, ” the expert added.

Among the presidential instructions is the reform of migration regimes. It was necessary to make migration rules clear and uniform; apply more information technologies in this area; simplify bureaucratic procedures, due to the complexity of which it is easier for migrants to illegally make documents on entry, work, registration; provide greater awareness about areas and enterprises where migrants are needed and already involved.

These errands led to real actions. “The issuance of a temporary residence permit as a step towards obtaining a residence permit and further obtaining citizenship is canceled. This is an extra bureaucratic red tape,” Lagutina said.

“There will be three types of admission to citizenship: general, simplified or special. In general, the existing procedures and criteria will be retained, plus the introduction of a commission assessment of applicants at the level of the subject of the Russian Federation is additionally proposed. A simplified procedure will be applied to people from countries socially and culturally close to Russia”, the expert explained.

In addition, purely economic criteria are removed for simplified admission. The decision on admission to citizenship in a special mode is made by the president of the country, separate cases will be considered by a special commission. It will also consider the issues of canceling previously granted citizenship and admitting to citizenship if a person has previously been refused.