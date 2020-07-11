Flights to Crimea fell by 25%

According to the Minister of Resorts and Tourism of the Republic, Vadim Volchenko, in July-August this year, flights to Crimea are more affordable than in the same period last year.

"According to our data, the cost of air tickets to Crimea in July-August of this year on average decreased by 15-25%, depending on the direction, compared to the same period last year," he said, RIA Novosti reported.

More than 35% of tourists arrive in Crimea by air. Volchenko added that in the first 10 days of July, Crimea received 400 thousand tourists.