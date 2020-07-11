531 people test positive for Covid-19 in Azerbaijan

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan published coronavirus statistics for July 11

"Another 531 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, 514 people have been cured. To date, 23,521 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country,” RIA Novosti reports.

During the epidemic, more than 14,000 people were cured, 8,616 are being treated at the moment.

298 patients infected with Covid-19 died.