SpaceX postpones Starlink launch attempt

SpaceX was set to try to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites today with a couple of Earth observation satellites along for the ride, but pulled the plug about 90 minutes before the planned liftoff, Orlando Sentinel informs.

“Standing down from today’s launch of the tenth Starlink mission to allow more time for checkouts; team is working to identify the next launch opportunity. Will announce a new target date once confirmed with the Range,” SpaceX said on its Twitter account.

The planned launch of the Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39-A was set for 10:54 a.m, Orlando Sentinel reminds.