High blood sugar increases risk of death for Covid-19 patients

Patients with COVID-19 who have elevated blood sugar levels without a previous diagnosis of diabetes may be at a high risk of death and an increased risk of severe complications from the infectious disease, a new study says, Hindustan Times informs.

According to the scientists, including those from the Tongji Medical College in China, earlier studies had established high blood sugar as associated with an increased risk of mortality and poor outcomes in COVID-19 patients. However, they said direct correlation between fasting blood glucose (FBG) level at admission to hospital, and clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients -- without diagnosed diabetes -- has not been well established, Hindustan Times adds.