Merabishvili refuses to return to government

Ex-Interior Minister and former Prime Minister of Georgia Vano Merabishvili said that he would not return to the government even if the authorities change.

Merabishvili noted that "he has already headed all possible posts”.

"I can’t be a minister. The former prime minister can’t be a minister, but I don’t even think about the position of prime minister. New people will come," he said in an interview with Dmitry Gordon.